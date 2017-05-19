Mother of 4 shot while defending family in attempted robbery

- A mother of four is home from the hospital after she says a man shot her in the leg outside her home during a robbery.

The family says this is the second time this month they've been robbed. Friday morning, the mother of four says she ran out to defend her family and ended up taking a bullet.

"I saw them put the gun to his head and say we're going to kill you, open the door or we'll kill you," she explained.

The mother - who asked us to protect her identity for her safety - says she had arrived home after working overnight.

She says she had decided to sit on the porch and scroll through her phone around 4 a.m. Friday.

According to her, that's when two men went up to her brother - who was sleeping in his car out front on Anderson Street in east Charlotte - started banging on his window and threatening him with a gun.

The mother says she sprang into action, ran outside, and told them to stop.

"I grabbed the phone and dialed 911. Then they came toward me, grabbed me, and pointed the gun at me. But I never thought they would shoot," she said.

She says they shot her, but the bullet grazed her leg and went through the wall into the laundry room. Then the two men drove off. All she could think about were her children.

"I thought to myself, what if it had happened during the day. There are kids here. There are kids," she said.

According to the mom, it's the second time someone has robbed her family.

Just a couple of weeks ago she says someone held up her husband when he was sitting in his truck.

"The little money we make is for us to survive, not to save. But sometimes they say they'll do it for just a dollar," she said.

Her husband says he feels Latinos are targeted because they tend to carry cash.

"I have a recommendation to make to my people - my Latino brothers and sisters. Try to not carry around cash because it makes the bad guys see us as easy prey," she said.

The family says they're looking at moving away because they no longer feel safe.