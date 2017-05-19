Potential road upgrades in York County Local News Potential road upgrades in York County Millions of dollars over the past twenty years have been invested in hundreds of York County Roads.

That’s because of a one percent sales tax that's been around for 20 years— the county uses it to pay for road construction. This program is called, Pennies for Progress.

The director, Patrick Hamilton, hopes to continue to invest more millions.

“It’s scary to think where this county would be without this program,” Hamilton said.

The program is up for renewal. This will be the fourth time the York County Council and residents vote to approve with the next round of upgrades on city roads, countywide.

Hamilton’s group has released the roads they’d like to start on next, if approved. They include intersection improvements on Sutton Road in Fort Mill, resurfacing on Cherry Road in Rock Hill and intersection improvements on US-321 in Western York County. To learn more about what roads could be upgraded in the “Pennies 4” project, click here!

Hamilton says resurfacing lanes, expanding main roads and building more streets helps attract businesses and new residents.

Hamilton hopes to get approval for this next phase this summer from county leaders, and then from voters in November.