Hit and run kills mother of two in Kannapolis

- "We've been together forever. She's my better half put it that way," said an emotional Terri Barnette.

Terri Barnette fighting back tears about the death of his wife 36-year-old, Stacey Barnette. She was killed in a hit and run accident on Centergrove Road at the I-85 bridge Thursday night.

"We were building a house. I was building it for her," Terri said.

Married since 2001, Terri says he still isn't sure why his wife was walking in that area that time of the night.

"Everyday I come home no matter what time I come home she's always in bed or waiting up for me. Never have I came home and she wasn't there," Terri said.

While police look for the person responsible, Terri has his own message for who took his wife's life.

"You took everything from me. I don't see how any kind of human can do that and not acknowledge it to somebody," he said.

And despite the pain he's in now, he says he's going to carry on his wife's legacy for their kids.

"I told myself for every dark night there's a brighter day and a wise man once told me to get out in front of it and I'm going to handle that. It's for my kids and she is looking down on me and I'm going to do exactly what she told me to do raise them the right way to be a man," he said.

Police are looking for a Nissan Frontier pickup made between 1998-2000 with damage to the front of the truck.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704.920.4000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you're asked to call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704.932.7463. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.