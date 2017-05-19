19-year-old searches for missing pit bull service dog Local News Family searches for missing pit bull service dog It's not every day a missing dog makes the news, but this cry for help has a different bark to it.

"The last place I saw him was running through this yard," 19-year-old Christopher Noel said.

Noel is talking about his pit bull service dog, Carlton, who he said helps battle depression.

"Back in eighth grade I was diagnosed after my mom passed away and I never wanted to take medication for it. So when I got up to college it was really bad, when I was alone, there was really no one else but me," Noel explained.

Noel was visiting a friend at a Fort Mill home located off Qualridge Lane on March 22. He said his friend's mom went to walk Carlton.

"And she didn't know how to put the harness on when she went to take him for a walk and he slipped out of his collar when she was taking him for a walk," Noel said.

There's a safe trap set nearby with Carlton's collar resting inside.

"Last week I had somebody say they saw him at night. I've had people see him multiple, multiple times, it's just no one is able to get to him," Noel said.

The Humane Society of York County, which is trying to help find Carlton, said service dogs change lives.

"Well, first it helps your blood pressure, it helps all those things which of course affects your emotional status."

Board Chairperson Mary Beth Knapp said even after two months there's hope for Carlton.

"We've had dogs that have been on their own for, like someone said, eight months, possibly longer," Knapp said.

For Noel, Carlton is more than just a service dog.

"I was going down the wrong path before I got him. I was sleeping through class, I wasn't in a good mind set, suicidal thoughts. I just wasn't in a good mind set," he said.

He's a man's best friend.