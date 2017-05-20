Ramsey Creek Beach opens for the season with new improvements Local News Ramsey Creek Beach opens for the season with new improvements It's a calm day at Ramsey Creek Beach on opening day.

- It's a calm day at Ramsey Creek Beach on opening day.

“It’s nice not having as many people," Statesville Resident Odette Saglimbei said.

“Still didn't know if we would get here, if it would be packed," Davidson Resident Diane Bodine said.

Last year, thousands packed the small beach which can only hold about 500 people.

“Taking away that hoarding in, it's different world because I wouldn't been able to come back. I couldn't take it. You couldn't even walk on the water. There were so many people sitting there," Bodine said.

Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation made some new improvements to the beach by adding lifeguards in the water, security cameras to increase safety and adding 50 new parking spaces bringing the total to 177. An issue that made many of Ramsey Creek's neighbors upset last year when people were using their neighborhood for parking.

"They were looking to park in any area that was feasible possible," Ramsey Creek Neighbor Scott Gadd said.

Cornelius Police Department put up no parking signs and patrolling Nantz Road looking for anyone not following the rules. The City also put a new traffic signal to help ease congestion on the road

This year, a dependable CATS bus shuttle picking up and dropping people off every 15 minutes and it’s free.

"It’s a step in the right direction to see if it's going to help. It certainly cannot hurt but that's one right measure to take," Gadd said.

Some homeowners are a bit skeptical about the changes, saying they don't like the signs that are up because it ruins curbside appeal

While it was a calm day on opening day, many say the real test will be Memorial Day weekend.

"I think next weekend will be more lot more hectic but this right now is perfect," Bodine said.