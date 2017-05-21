Indian Trail woman charged in University area fatal hit and run

A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday evening in the University area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they responded to a call for a hit and run involving a pedestrian at University City Blvd. and East W.T. Harris Blvd. around 9:56pm.

The victim was reportedly found in the roadway with injuries sustained from being hit by a car. The victim was pronounced deceased while being transported to the hospital.

Police say the victim attempted to cross University City Boulevard at the intersection of East WT Harris Boulevard and was struck by a 2009 Mercury Milan. The Mercury Milan had a green light. The victim did not use a crosswalk and was crossing against a no crossing light.

The driver, Kadalhia Denise Johnson of Indian Trail, reportedly returned to the scene about an hour after the crash. She was transported voluntarily to CMPD Headquarters and later charged with felony hit and run.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors for the victim, whose name has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Crum with the CMPD Major Crash Unit at 704-432-2169.