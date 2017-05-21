Charlotte robbery suspects fleeing CMPD bit by K9 team

Two robbery suspects are in custody after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department units on a chase early Saturday evening.

Around 6:26p.m, CMPD officers say they located a white Chevrolet Impala near Wabash Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle involved in recent Charlotte robberies. A pursuit ensued when the car refused to pull over.

The driver and passenger jumped and ran from the vehicle on Roslyn Avenue. They were later apprehended with the assistance of the Aviation and k-9 units.

Both suspects were transported to CMC for a dog bite wound from the K9 Team, and are now in the Mecklenburg County jail.

The driver, Warren Hall, has been linked to several local robberies. Hall is currently charged with felony and misdemeanor breaking and entering and also felony eluding arrest.

The other suspect, Michelle Wilbanks, is facing misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon and felony possession of firearm by a felon.

The investigation is still ongoing.