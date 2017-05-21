Murder victim's mother accepts his college diploma Local News Murder victim's mother accepts diploma The mother of a Johnson C. Smith University student is accepting her son's diploma, four-years removed from his killing.

Paul Fyffe Jr. was shot in the parking lot of Club 935 in West Charlotte on February 22, 2013. No arrests have been made and CMPD is still asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Fyffe was three months shy of graduation when he was killed, but J.C.S.U. is granting the wish of his mother by awarding the degree.

"I took away that Paul's spirit will live on the campus," Fyffe's mother, Judith Foster said.

Foster drove from Boston to Charlotte for the graduation ceremony on May 21. The only thing connecting their family to Charlotte is J.C.S.U. as Fyffe moved to college from out of state. She said the diploma will paint brighter memories of Charlotte instead of the stains from his murder.

"Time and effort and diligence and determination and all the obstacles that Paul and I had to overcome," Foster said.

Foster, initially, planned to accept the diploma on stage of the graduation ceremony but left early after being overcome with too much emotion.

Anyone with information related to Fyffe's killing is asked to call CMPD Crimestoppers at 704.334.1600.