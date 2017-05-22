Man hit, killed in NE Charlotte identified

- Police have identified the man they say was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in northeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 35-year-old Brian Douglas was hit by a vehicle about 9:56 p.m. on University Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard. Authorities say he was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by a 2009 Mercury Milan.

Police said the teenager behind the wheel, 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson, drove away from the crash and came back an hour later and was voluntarily taken to CMPD headquarters. She is charged with felon hit-and-run.

Johnson was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police. Johnson also had a green light and was not speeding.

Wood was not using a crosswalk and was crossing against a "no crossing" light, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-2169.