Armed robbery suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man allegedly broke into another man's home in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, took several items and pulled a gun on the man and threatened him.

SWAT standoff on Concordia Ave in Graham Heights neighborhood, @CMPD: "wanted" suspect in house and they're trying to get him to surrender pic.twitter.com/VNpVyA1YXT — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) May 22, 2017

Authorities were able to quickly identify the suspect and went to confront him at his home in the 500 block of Concordia Avenue, but were unsuccessful.

SWAT packing up, situation on Concordia Ave in Graham Heights appears to be over, SWAT vehicle just left pic.twitter.com/wqxGrIJkpX — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) May 22, 2017

Officers relocated neighbors as a precaution.

After a brief standoff with SWAT, 35-year-old Lavarchio Allen was arrested without incident. Police said Allen was taken to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed by detectives. He will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office for charges related to this incident and outstanding warrants.