Armed robbery suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

Posted:May 22 2017 12:37PM EDT

Updated:May 22 2017 01:01PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46)

- An armed robbery suspect is in custody following a standoff with the SWAT team Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the man allegedly broke into another man's home in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, took several items and pulled a gun on the man and threatened him.

Authorities were able to quickly identify the suspect and went to confront him at his home in the 500 block of Concordia Avenue, but were unsuccessful. 

Officers relocated neighbors as a precaution.

After a brief standoff with SWAT, 35-year-old Lavarchio Allen was arrested without incident. Police said Allen was taken to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed by detectives. He will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office for charges related to this incident and outstanding warrants.

