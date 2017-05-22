Fatal crash along I-485 near South Blvd exit

May 22 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - At least one person is dead in a crash along Interstate 485 Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened about 12:09 p.m. along the outer loop of I-485 near the South Boulevard exit, Exit 65, according to police.

Medic tweeted that one person was pronounced dead on scene. 

According to officials at the scene, the ramp to northbound South Boulevard is closed, however all travel lanes are open.

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing as new information becomes available.

 

