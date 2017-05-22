Fatal crash along I-485 near South Blvd exit

- At least one person is dead in a crash along Interstate 485 Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened about 12:09 p.m. along the outer loop of I-485 near the South Boulevard exit, Exit 65, according to police.

Medic tweeted that one person was pronounced dead on scene.

Fatal accident -- 485 outerloop at South Blvd. All travel lanes open. Ramp to northbound South Blvd Closed. Expect major onlooker delays. pic.twitter.com/Rmsa316Eph — Brian Christiansen (@BrianFox46) May 22, 2017

According to officials at the scene, the ramp to northbound South Boulevard is closed, however all travel lanes are open.

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing as new information becomes available.