Case of missing Uber driver now being handled by homicide detectives

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing Uber driver, Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez, who was last seen leaving for work Saturday night to pick up a client. 

Detectives said on Monday they believe him to be in "grave danger". 

Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez, 44, was last seen by family around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 20 in the 6900 block of Ayreshire Glen Place in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte. Family notified police that Medina-Chevez was missing the next day, at 10:47 a.m. Sunday, May 21. 

Officers met with friends and family of Medina-Chevez on Sunday. Elsa Medina reported that Mr. Medina-Chevez, her husband, is an Uber driver and left for work on Saturday to pick up a client. He never returned home. 

He was last seen driving his 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382. Police believe locating this vehicle will be the key to locating Medina-Chevez. 

Friends and family have not heard from or seen him since Saturday which is not normal, police said. 

Anyone who has further information about Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez or his dark blue Nissan Pathfinder is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective J. L. Tuttle is the lead detective in this case and his number is 704-336-8340.

