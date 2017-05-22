North Meck HS teacher charged with sex acts with student

- A North Mecklenburg High School teacher is accused of sex crimes with a student, officials said.

Brandon Jamalle Flowers, 29, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Monday and is charged with three counts of sex act with a student and three counts of indecent liberties with a student, according to arrest records with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The North Mecklenburg High School website lists Flowers as a math teacher for grades 9-12.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to Mecklenburg County Schools for comment.

