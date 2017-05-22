FEMA ranks Charlotte #1 for flood risk management

- It's pretty to look at, but not pretty for your wallet. Sure, you get to enjoy the view along Little Sugar Creek, but you've got to pay for it.

If you live in the flood plane, your flood insurance premium runs an average of $650 dollars.

"I'm very close to sugar creek and right across from the greenway. It was last year, it rained days in a row. The creek got pretty high and I got nervous. It was kind of comforting to know I was covered if something should happen," said Laurie Reiriz who lives near Freedom Park.

She and other folks in flood prone areas will soon get a discount on their flood insurance. 30 percent off. An average of $170 dollars.

Why? Charlotte recently ranked number one when it comes to flood preparation and response.

"That means the city of Charlotte takes extra steps above and beyond for flood plane management in order to help protect its communities," said Dan Brubaker with North Carolina Emergency Management.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services uses monitors keep track of rainfall and creek levels all the way from Davidson to Pineville.

"We've developed a flood warning system that has gauges that lets us know whether or not we have flooding conditions. That includes rain gauges, stage gauges, and cameras. Those cameras show us in real-time what's going on in a particular area and how to address it," said Mark Boone with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Boone says to call 311 to reach city services if you see flooding or a tree or limb falls in the storm.