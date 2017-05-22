Fire Marshal: Fire started in 'grocery section' of Super Target

- Shoppers and store employees were evacuated from Target in Huntersville due to a fire inside the store on Monday, officials said.

The fire happened Monday afternoon at the Super Target on Sam Furr Road, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

"There were a lot of police cars, fire engines, police tape all over the place. It looked like a crime scene," one witness told FOX 46.

"A lot of fire trucks were here really quickly and most of the store evacuated before the fire trucks got here, they looked to be totally evacuated," another said.

Huntersville Fire said four people were treated for smoke inhalation in the parking lot by Medic. They believe the started started in the dry goods 'grocery section' of the store.

*Target Update 3* Crews working to contain fire, sprinklers are helping, some patients with smoke inhalation in parking lot with MEDIC. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 22, 2017

"Right now we're looking at significant fire damage and water damage inside the grocery section of the fire," a member with Huntersville Fire said.

Fire officials said the blaze was under control within 30 minutes.

*Target Update 4* Fire controlled, heavy Smoke throughout building. 4 patients evaluated by MEDIC. NO transports yet pic.twitter.com/HLzo8zigHs — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 22, 2017

"The customers and all the employees followed the procedures. They are in the parking lot. We have about a four minute response time and when we arrived they are all waiting for us," a member with Huntersville Fire said.

No word on how the fire was started or if it was set intentionally. Target said they hope to be open by Tuesday, however, fire officials said it's unlikely.

One Huntersville police officer was injured in a wreck while responding to the fire at Target. The officer was transported to the hospital by Medic. No word on their condition at this time.