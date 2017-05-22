Alleged United Blood Nation gang members appear in federal court

- Three more alleged United Blood Gang members are behind bars. It's part of the sweeping gang round up in the Charlotte area.

Last week, 83 suspected gang members were arrested for various crimes along the east coast.

The FBI has not released the names of the three arrested Monday. =That leaves four of the original ten fugitives still at large.

Twenty-two of the alleged United Blood Nation gang members appeared in federal court Monday.

"This is just crazy," said Felicia Brown, who has a son facing charges.

"I truly believe they have no part in this," said Christina Sharper. "And they're trying to say that because of the clothes they wear or because they hang around a certain person -- they're being labeled as something they aren't and I hate to see them go through that."

"You grow up in neighborhoods and you know people," said Doris Hopper, who has a son facing charges as well. "You can't help who you know and you shouldn't be judged or condemned by the people you know."

Eighty-three people were indicted on federal racketeering conspiracy charges and charges related to violent crimes. For some, those include murder and attempted murder charges.

"When the charges came down, I didn't know what they were," said Hopper. "When they knocked down my door at 5 a.m., I had no idea. They didn't knock on my door -- they knocked my door down."

Of the 22 defendants in court Monday, all but two were detained. Those two were ordered to "at-home detention" where they are required to wear an electronic monitoring device. 22-year-old Destinee Blakeney, who is currently pregnant, is one of them.

Friends and family were there supporting loved ones, claiming no knowledge of any gang involvement. Many of them were sharing similar stories of hope and thinking lives had been turned around.

Each defendant was assigned to a different attorney, entering a plea of "not guilty," and requesting a trial by jury.

Friends and family are left to wait -- hoping for the best for their loved ones.

"I hope he comes home," said Lyn Williams. "I have faith in God that he will make a way for my son to get out of here today."

"I have to wait and pray for the best," added Hopper. "I hope justice will be served and he gets his fair shot."