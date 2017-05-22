Police investigation claims man is terrorizing drivers in Mint Hill

- Mint Hill police are warning the public of a man who they say is terrorizing local drivers - and even stalking members of the police department.

The man's name is Brian Robinson.

Officers say Robinson has been targeting drivers along Thompson Road and surrounding areas. Several reports to police have accused Robinson of harassment. He has also allegedly followed and filmed drivers.

Another report accuses him of pointing a weapon at a person who was driving past him.

Police say they have increased patrol on Thompson Road - where a majority of the reports have come from.

According to Mint Hill police, Robinson has a lengthy history dating back to 2015 with those reports also involving a gun.

FOX 46 Charlotte discovered Robinson has pending charges in Union County for assault with a deadly weapon.