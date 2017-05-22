Family searches for missing Uber driver who may be in 'grave danger'

- On Monday night, loved ones of a missing Uber driver were walking the streets of Charlotte, holding out hope that this local father is still alive.

Family and friends of Marlo Medina-Chevez, 44, say they will never stop searching for their loved one.

"It's not something that would ever cross your mind that would happen to my dad."

Medina-Chevez has been missing since Saturday night. He was last seen driving Uber in his 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382.

SPREAD THE WORD: Missing Uber driver believed to be in "grave danger", via @CMPD Homicide detectives now involved https://t.co/GbUkRuSnZd pic.twitter.com/MtL4czej4G — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) May 22, 2017

"He's a social butterfly, he likes to talk to everybody so it was something that fit well with him."

Friends are blanketing missing-person signs across Charlotte. They say, the fact that Medina-Chevez is not around, is out of the ordinary. They describe him as a practicing Jehovah's Witness who takes care of the ones he loves.

Flyers for missing Uber driver, Marlo Medina. Family and friends are about to post them across Charlotte. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/8NhhGoVLJm — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 22, 2017

"He's super family oriented, he's always home, he's either working or home."

Police have handed the case over the the Homicide Unit. The decision doesn't necessarily mean the 44-year-old has been killed, but it allows the use of additional resources.

As family continues to spread word of his disappearance, they say there's nothing left to do but pray.

"He might be alive or he might be dead, so we're just trying to have hope and have faith."