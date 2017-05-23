Man stabbed, woman dragged during home invasion in Statesville

- A 43-year-old man was stabbed and a 55-year-old woman dragged during a home invasion in Statesville Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened just before 10:15 a.m. at 945 D-Park Drive, according to Statesville police. The homeowners told police that two men kicked in the front door of their mobile home, then kicked open the bedroom door of the male victim. A struggle ensued in the bedroom, and the male victim was ultimately stabbed.

Investigators said that one of the suspects forced open the woman's bedroom door and dragged her from the room.

The victim's were able to make it across the street to a neighbor's house to get help. The man was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was transferred to Baptist Hospital in stable condition for further treatment.

Both suspects took off on foot from the mobile park and headed east, possibly into a wooded area, police said. They are described as two black males with dark clothing, hoodies pulled up, and possibly wearing bandanas. One of the suspects may have been armed with a handgun, police said.