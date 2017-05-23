High-speed chase through N. Charlotte ends in crash; 2 in custody

- A high-speed chase through north Charlotte ended in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, police said. Two people have been taken into custody.

The driver led officers on a pursuit in a reported stolen vehicle, reaching speeds of nearly 70 mph, along Interstate-85. The vehicle eventually got off the interstate and traveled down neighborhood roads before crashing into another car in the 4600 block of North Tryon Street.

The driver of that car was treated for minor injuries on scene and released, police said.

The two people inside the stolen car were arrested following a brief foot chase by police and K-9 units.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, around 10:30 p.m. Monday, May 22 they responded to a reported robbery in the 2400 block of Dunlavin Way. The person who called 911 said he and two other people were approached by several suspects and robbed at gunpoint. His vehicle was also taken.

The next day, officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 3:30 p.m. near The Plaza and E. Sugar Creek Road. CMPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and that's when the high-speed chase began.

The identity of the two suspects and their charges will be released at a later time, police said.