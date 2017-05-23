Heavy rains creates sinkhole in Chester County

- For people living off Connor Road, flooding is nothing new.

“It floods, it really floods. If we get more than a days’ worth of rain, it gets awful down here," Bridget Brawley said, a Chester County resident.

Sunday's heavy downpours took out part of Connor Road and left behind a 5-foot sinkhole.

People living off of Connor Road said it's not the first time the road has had problems.

“This one down here started breaking away. Started sinking on one side and breaking away, two cars going through it at the same time, one would go off," Brawley said.

Another area about a mile south of the sinkhole broke off a few years ago and now the constant rain is threatening to do it again. It prompted Chester County Emergency Management Services to head out on Tuesday to check the road. Assuring FOX 46 Charlotte, it wasn't going anywhere but people living nearby aren't buying it.

“If we get much more of this, it's gone. It's not going stay there long," Brawley said.

The county is also working on getting the sinkhole fixed but can't do anything until the rain goes away but residents tell FOX 46 Charlotte, nothing really ever gets fully fixed on Connor Road.

“It needs to be widened. It needs new pipes. It's just real bad. We got a lot of old folks that depend on that road and we just can't get no help," Brian Green said, a Chester County resident.

"It was a dirt road. I wish they left it that way cause we didn't have nearly as much problem when it was a dirt road,” Brawley said.

Now, they are waiting for the weather to cooperate because if it's not corrected, people here are afraid no one will be able to help when the road floods.

"If that sinkhole right here is bad and then on the other end it tore up and this woman needs an ambulance. How is it going to get there?" Green asked.

“If that one goes, there is no way for us to get out," Brawley said.