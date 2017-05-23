ATM skimming device found in Rock Hill; potentially 700 affected

- An ATM located at a Founders Federal Credit Union was found with a skimmer device on it, police said.

FOX 46 Charlotte caught up with people who were just finding out that their information was stolen.

"Man, it hurts pretty bad because I only have $10 in cash," Dave Jackson said.

"I came to withdraw month on Sunday and it said I had no money, and I knew that I did," Elizabeth Anderson said.

Jackson and Anderson are among more than potentially 700 customers from Founders Federal Credit Union whose information was stolen from its ATM in Rock Hill.

Authorities said many people were affected due to how long the skimming device was on the machine.

"The security folks from the bank say it could've been on there for half a month before anybody noticed," a police officer said.

Police add the devices can be easy to conceal if you are in a hurry but said to make an effort to double check each device when using your bank cards.

For the customers driving thru the ATM this week - they're left looking for answers.

"I don't know what kind of bind this will put me in. Usually, this is the only one I used because I thought no one would mess with it."