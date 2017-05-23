Neighbors near Lake Wylie concerned after coyote refuses to leave

- Lost and afraid - or sick and a big safety concern?

A FOX 46 Charlotte viewer reached out to the station after an unwelcome visitor set up shop on her neighbor's front porch.

The four-legged animal is believed to be a coyote that refuses to leave the Village Pond Drive area near Shopton Road.

"Animal Control should have been out here. And if Animal Control cannot do anything because of their stinky policy, then they should have called CMPD. An officer should have been here, someone should have been here to help get these people get that wild animal away from their door," Stephanny Barboza said.

Barboza said she thinks the animal may be sick and wasn't moving too well as it sat on the porch. She was concerned her neighbor's children could come out the front door and encounter the animal, or their pets might be attacked.

Check back for updates on this developing story as the station hopes to get results.