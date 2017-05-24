Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game

- The NBA and Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday the 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be hosted in the city of Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan released the following statement today:

“We are thrilled the league has awarded NBA All-Star 2019 to the city of Charlotte. We want to thank Commissioner Silver for his leadership throughout this process and for the decision to bring NBA All-Star back to Buzz City. All-Star Weekend is an international event that will provide a tremendous economic impact to our community while showcasing our city, our franchise and our passionate Hornets fan base to people around the world. We look forward to serving as hosts for NBA All-Star 2019 and welcoming all visitors and guests to Spectrum Center.”

