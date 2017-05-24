Strong storms, tornadoes possible in parts of Deep South

CHARLOTTE (AP) -- Forecasters say powerful thunderstorms are possible across parts of the South, bringing the threat of tornadoes to south Georgia and northern Florida.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Wednesday for a large part of Florida, including the cities of Jacksonville; Gainesville and Tallahassee. Parts of south Georgia, including Valdosta, also were under a tornado watch.

Storms were expected to bring the threat of flash flooding. Flash flood watches Wednesday covered large parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

In North Carolina, a state of emergency is in effect in a small town of Autryville in the eastern part of the state after a tornado damaged a fire station and several mobile homes late Tuesday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported.

Now is the time to go over your family's tornado emergency plans. Have a safe place in your home & go bag ready https://t.co/QmDUva59YV @NWS pic.twitter.com/M2nLRqblzh — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017