Strong storms, tornadoes possible in parts of Deep South

Posted: May 24 2017 11:37AM EDT

Updated: May 24 2017 12:17PM EDT

CHARLOTTE (AP) -- Forecasters say powerful thunderstorms are possible across parts of the South, bringing the threat of tornadoes to south Georgia and northern Florida.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Wednesday for a large part of Florida, including the cities of Jacksonville; Gainesville and Tallahassee. Parts of south Georgia, including Valdosta, also were under a tornado watch.
 
Storms were expected to bring the threat of flash flooding. Flash flood watches Wednesday covered large parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
 
 
 
In North Carolina, a state of emergency is in effect in a small town of Autryville in the eastern part of the state after a tornado damaged a fire station and several mobile homes late Tuesday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported.
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories