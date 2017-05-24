Man shot in chest in Gastonia has died; homicide investigation underway

- A man who was shot in the chest early Wednesday morning has died from his injuries in the hospital, police said.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department received a call around 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 to 1000 N. Oakwood Street for an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, they found Adrian Woods, 38 of Gastonia, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

This case is now a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.