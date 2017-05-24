North Carolina elementary school damaged by storm

- Severe weather moving through North Carolina destroyed part of an elementary school.

It happened just north of Iredell County in Yadkin County.

In the photo, you can see the walls and part of the roof off what appears to be the gym at Courtney Elementary School.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to see if anyone was inside the school when the storm hit.

A North Carolina State Trooper shared his video of the possible tornado on FB: