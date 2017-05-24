Police search for missing 79-year-old woman in Charlotte

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman.

Beverly Jean Coley was last seen at her residence earlier Wednesday morning.

Police said Coley has cognitive issues and there is concern about her safety. She left her home on foot and will be pushing a shopping style cart. Her clothing description is not known at this time.

If you have any information regarding the location of Beverly Jean Coley please immediately contact 911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.