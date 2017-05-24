CMS Student Assignment Plan moves forward

The CMS Board of Education is moving forward with its student assignment plan -- which intends to increase socioeconomic diversity throughout the district.

More than 7,000 students will be moved to different schools, according to Superintendent Ann Clark. The Board of Ed voted on 14 different sections of the assignment plan on Wednesday evening.

APPROVED 6-3: Establish Rules for Default Assignments, Sibling Guarantees and Early Enrollments for the 2018-19 Student Assignment Plan.

APPROVED 6-3: Establish Partial Magnet Programs at Crestdale Middle, Eastway Middle, Harding University High, Long Creek Elementary, Northeast Middle, Northridge Middle and Quail Hollow Middle Schools.

APPROVED 9-0: Changes to the following attendance areas, J.V. Washam -- Cornelius; Hopewell -- Hough; Blythe -- Torrence Creek; Winding Spring -- Blythe and James Martin -- J.M. Alexander; Mallard Creek High -- Vance; J.M. Alexander -- Ridge Road.

APPROVED 8-0: Changes to the following attendance areas, Quail Hollow -- Community House; South Mecklenburg -- Ardrey Kell; Greenway Park -- Matthews; McClintock -- Crestdale; East Mecklenburg -- Butler.

APPROVED 6-3: Changes to the following attendance areas, Windsor Park -- Albemarle Road Elementary; Albemarle Road Middle -- Eastway; Garinger -- Independence; Eastway -- Cochrane Collegiate.

APPROVED 8-1: Change attendance boundaries for East Mecklenburg, Myers Park and Garinger High Schools.

APPROVED 9-0: Combine Billingsville and Cotswold Elementary Attendance Areas.

APPROVED 9-0 Change Attendance Boundaries for Steele Creek and Lake Wylie Elementary Schools.

APPROVED 5-4: Changes to the following attendance areas, West Mecklenburg -- West Charlotte; Reid Park -- Renaissance West.

APPROVED 8-1: Establish a home school attendance area for First Ward Elementary and for Marie G. Davis K-8 and also include changes to the following attendance areas: Ashley Park -- Dilworth; Sedgefield Middle -- Alexander Graham; West Charlotte -- Myers Park High; Sedgefield Elementary -- Sedgefield Middle; Harding -- Myers Park High; Sedgefield -- Carmel; Harding -- South Mecklenburg; and combines the attendance areas for Sedgefield and Dilworth elementary schools.

APPROVED 6-3: Create a home school attendance for Morehead STEM which will include Nathaniel Alexander's existing attendance area, authorize the Superintendant to determine the grade levels at Nathaniel Alexander and Morehead STEM, extend the STEM magnet program to all students at Nathaniel Alexander and Morehead, and change the following attendance areas: Nathaniel Alexander -- David Cox James Martin -- Ridge Road Vance -- Mallard Creek High; Nathaniel Alexander.

APPROVED 9-0: Create a home school at Villa Heights Elementary, create a partial magnet at Walter G. Byers K-8 with a school-wide health and medical sciences theme and change the following attendance areas: Walter G. Byers -- Highland Renaissance; Eastway -- Martin Luther King Jr.; Garringer -- West Charlotte; Druid Hills.-- Highland Renaissance; Druid Hills -- Martin Luther King Jr.; West Charlotte -- Garringer.

APPROVED 5-4: Create a home school attendance area for University Park, convert University Park from a full school magnet to a partial school magnet with a school-wide creative arts theme, change the grade levels at Bruns from PreK-8 to PreK5, establish a partial magnet at Bruns, establish a partial magnet at Whitewater MIddle, establish a partial magnet at Wilson with a school-wide computer science and coding theme, and change the following attendance areas: Ransom -- J.M. Alexander; Druid Hills -- Bruns -- Ranson; Ashley Park K-8 -- Bruns; Allenbrook -- Westerly Hills; Whitewater -- Ranson.

APPROVED 8-1: Change Attendance Boundaries for Selwyn and Sharon Elementary Schools.

Details of these specific assignments can be found here...

http://www.cms.k12.nc.us/cmsdepartments/StudentPlacement/PlanningServices/Pages/StudentAssignmentPlan.aspx