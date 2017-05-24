Storm damage in Iredell County

The damage in Iredell County from Wednesday’s storm was extensive in some areas.

First responders say the heaviest hit location was in Statesville, near Swann Road and Mocksville Highway.

Trees and power lines went down, causing first responders to block roads and reroute traffic.

On Thursday, The National Weather Service will investigate if the county's storm can be classified as a tornado.

Several buildings were damaged; including some structures that were partially or completely collapsed.

Some people in the area will have several days or possibly weeks of cleanup ahead of them.

There were no reported deaths as a result of the storm.