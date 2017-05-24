Storm damage in Iredell County

By: Amber Roberts

Posted: May 24 2017 11:24PM EDT

Updated: May 24 2017 11:32PM EDT

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) -

The damage in Iredell County from Wednesday’s storm was extensive in some areas.

First responders say the heaviest hit location was in Statesville, near Swann Road and Mocksville Highway.

Trees and power lines went down, causing first responders to block roads and reroute traffic.  

On Thursday, The National Weather Service will investigate if the county's storm can be classified as a tornado.

Several buildings were damaged; including some structures that were partially or completely collapsed.

Some people in the area will have several days or possibly weeks of cleanup ahead of them.  

There were no reported deaths as a result of the storm. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories