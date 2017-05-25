Students, staff at Hickory Ridge HS possibly exposed to TB, school says

- Some staff and children at a local high school may have been exposed to tuberculosis, school officials said.

Michelle Cline, principal for Hickory Ridge High School sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday explaining the situation.

"It has come to our attention that some staff and children at Hickory Ridge High School may recently have been exposed to an individual with Tuberculosis (TB). This exposure is likely to have affected a very small number of individuals," the letter stated. "The vast majority of staff and students will not be contacted, and do not need any testing or treatments for TB.

School officials said they are working closely with the public health staff at Cabarrus Health Alliance to contact those individuals who may have been exposed and to ensure that they received appropriate testing and treatment.

According to health officials, TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months. An infectious disease that affects the lungs, symptoms include:

Coughing, sometimes with mucus or blood

Chills

Fatigue

Fever

Loss of weight

Loss of appetite

Night sweats

"There is nothing for you to do unless you are contacted by the school and notified that your child has been identified as having been exposed to TB."

School officials released the following guidelines for parents with children who may have been exposed:

If your child has possibly been exposed to TB:

You will be contacted by a letter regarding TB testing in the coming week. If you do not receive a letter, your child does not need testing.

Your child will be scheduled to have a TB skin test done at school.

If your child's TB skin test is positive or if a nurse is concerned about symptoms that your child is experiencing, a chest x-ray will be performed to check for any signs of TB illness in the lungs.

If the TB skin test is negative, your child will be scheduled to have another TB test done in 2 months.

FOX 46 Charlotte is reaching out to the school for additional information. In the meantime, parents with questions are asked to contact the TB Program at Cabarrus Health Alliance, telephone number 704-920-1213.