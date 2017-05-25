FBI identifies 4 United Blood Nation gang members on the run

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the remaining United Blood Nation (UBN) gang members Thursday who they are still searching for as part of last week's massive gang take-down operation.

Sherman Devante Addison, Bradley Beauchamp, Antarious Qaushard Byers and John Paul Sebastian Durant are wanted by the FBI. Addison, Byers and Durant are all from Shelby, North Carolina. Beauchamp is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A grand jury indicted 83 people last week for their involvement in the Nine Trey Gangsters sect of the UBN gang. The arrests warrants were carried out in Charlotte, Cleveland County and eastern North Carolina. Arrests were also made in Florida, South Carolina, New York and Virginia, officials said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Charlotte FBI field office.