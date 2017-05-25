'Ball Cap Bandit' wanted in 5 NC bank robberies arrested in Texas

- A North Carolina man wanted for a series of bank robberies in the state, including ones in Hickory and Newton, has been taken into custody in Texas, police said.

Melvin Andrew Williamson, also known as the "Ball Cap Bandit," was arrested Wednesday in connection to a bank robbery in Midland, Texas, according to Newton police. A tip sent to Midland Crime Stoppers led officers to find Williamson.

Williamson has been a person of interest for the robbery at First Citizens Bank in Newton that occurred on April 26, the BB&T robbery in Hickory on April 13, and other robberies across North Carolina.

Williamson reportedly confessed to the robbery in Midland and also to six bank robberies in North Carolina, including the one in Newton.

According to authorities, Williamson was robbing banks to “support his drug habit of cocaine and various other drugs”.

"Apparently, when he ran out of money Williamson would rob a bank and use the money for drugs until he could get to his next location to rob again," according to a press release from Newton police.

Williamson is facing charges of common law robbery, but must go through the extradition process in Texas before being returned to North Carolina.