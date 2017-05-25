Board of Education approves 2018-2019 student-assignment plan

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted at its May 24 meeting to approve the second phase of a student-assignment plan for the 2018-2019 school year.

The plan was developed under the leadership of current Superintendent Ann Clark and supported by her successor, Dr. Clayton Wilcox, who will begin leading the district July 1.

The plan makes changes to magnet programs at 10 schools, changes to assignment boundaries at 58 schools, pairs two sets of elementary schools to improve socioeconomic diversity and building utilization, and creates home-school boundaries at five schools that are currently magnets. The changes will affect approximately 7,100 students in 2018-2019.

Dr. Wilcox, who has been working with Clark on the development of the plan since March, said he will work with the schools, students and families to ensure the changes are successful.

The Board of Education set four equal priorities in student assignment: increasing socioeconomic diversity; addressing schools that were overcrowded or underutilized; aligning high school feeder patterns, and reducing the distance between home and school for students.

Highlights of the new student-assignment plan include adding new partial-magnet programs across the district at all educational levels. Among them: Long Creek, Greenway Park, Walter G. Byers and Bruns elementary schools; Crestdale, Eastway, Northeast, Northridge, Quail Hollow and Wilson middle schools, and Harding University High. The plan also combines attendance areas at two pairs of elementary schools: Billingsville and Cotswold, and Sedgefield and Dilworth.

In addition, the plan will create a home-school attendance area at several schools that are now full magnets. Among them are J.M. Morehead which will have Nathaniel Alexander Elementary in its new attendance boundary, University Park Creative Arts School, First Ward Creative Arts Academy and the Marie G. Davis K-8.

