Suspect charged in home invasion, assault of elderly man

- A Statesville man is facing multiple charges after breaking into the house of an elderly man and shooting him before fleeing the scene with stolen property, police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in the 400 block of Buffalo Shoals Road in Statesville.

Police said an 80-year-old man was awakened late in the night after the suspect, wearing a mask, forced open his back door and dragged him out of bed demanding money.

The homeowner had a gun nearby, was able to get to it, and shot at the suspect. The suspect then struggled with the homeowner and forced the gun away, and then shot the homeowner. The 80-year-old man was also pistol-whipped at some point.

The suspect, later identified as Marcus Dshawn Brown, 40, of Statesville, fled the scene with the homeowner's gun and some cash.

The 80-year-old homeowner was transported by Iredell County EMS to Baptist Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover at this point, police said.

Early Thursday morning, investigators learned that Brown had arrived at CMC in Concord suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators learned that Brown had apparently showed up at a home on Newbern Ave. in Statesville late Wednesday night where he had someone drive him to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Brown is expected to recover at this point, police said.

Authorities then responded to the scene in the 600 block of Newbern Ave., executed a search warrant, discovered Brown’s vehicle, as well as other items of evidence linking him to the home invasion and shooting of the homeowner on Buffalo Shoals Road.

Brown will be arrested upon his release from the hospital. He is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Other charges are possibly pending, police said.