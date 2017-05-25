Tornadoes touch down in Union, Iredell counties

- Clean-up is underway after two confirmed tornadoes tore through North Carolina on Wednesday. An EF1 tornado with top winds of 100 mph touched down in Union County and another confirmed tornado touched down in Iredell County.

Both tornadoes caused significant damage.

Crews have been working since 7 a.m. Thursday cleaning debris. Iredell County Management Services said the damage extends for about ten miles.

"When I walked out my doors this morning...or yesterday afternoon. That was the first thing I did. I started crying. I couldn't believe what had happened," Jack Derhing said.

Derhing's home is one of the unlucky houses on Nottingham Circle damaged by the tornado.

"The fan was blowing like crazy and I hadn't turned it on. I said what is going on. So I went over there and grabbed a hold of that fan, cause it was really roaring. I open the window and take the fan out. I look out the window and everything is horizontal," he said.

Trees were uprooted and fell on Derhing's porch and roof, ruining his beloved garden.

"We went through Hugo. Hugo come right through here, took trees out this way and we had a lot of damage then but this, this is ten times worse than Hugo was," he said.

At Shannon Setzer's home, the tree destroyed her back yard pool and porch. It hit so hard, it pulverized the concrete.

The storm also caught the Childress family by surprise.

"Just the massive amount of trees down was crazy, cause we had a backyard and then it was just covered in trees," the family explained.

The family said they will take warnings more seriously next time.

"More than likely, the phone won't go off and ''l say oh it's just another phone going off , I'll probably be more paranoid that I need to watch and see what going on."

Power has been restored to the area and clean-up is moving quickly. But homeowners said their neighborhood will be forever changed.

"It's a strong tragedy and I feel sorry for the people in my neighborhood."

Iredell Emergency Management Services is still assessing all the damage that happened within the ten mile radius. They did declare a State of Emergency Wednesday night - so they will be able to get some funds for homeowners when they start their repairs.