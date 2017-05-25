Red Cross assisting families in 4 counties after tornadoes touch down

- The American Red Cross announced on Thursday they're assisting more than 25 families in four counties that were impacted by the devastating storms that hit our area Wednesday.

In Iredell County, they are assisting eight families with immediate assistance for a place to stay, clothing, food and other essential items. Trained caseworkers are providing follow-up assistance. Volunteers have also been providing support to the Salvation Army, which is serving hot meals to the families and responders who are cleaning up the neighborhood.

In Davie County, they are assisting ten families. In Yadkin County, six and in Stokes County, they are providing assistance to three families. The Red Cross has crews out in these areas still assessing damage and expect these numbers may increase.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by Wednesday’s severe weather,” said Jerri Jameson, Red Cross Regional Communications Officer in a written statrement, released on Thursday. “Weather can be very unpredictable, especially tornadoes. While we look at this tornado now in our rearview mirror, we look ahead to what we can expect and prepare for so that our community can minimize the possible impact of another severe weather storm. The Atlantic hurricane season begins in a week. Get prepared now. You don’t want to wait until it’s too late. We also ask people to consider volunteering now so they may be fully trained ahead of the next severe weather storm.”

To make a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief and help those impacted by disasters big and small, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.