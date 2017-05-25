Cars burst into flames inside Huntersville Marshalls' parking lot
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - Fire officials are working to discover what caused a fire to erupt outside a Marshalls' parking lot in Huntersville Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out at 10025 block of Biddick Lane. Four cars were damaged in the fire.
Medic 911 tweeted a picture that should heavy flames an thick black smoke coming from the vehicles.
Fortunately no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
4 cars damaged in a fire in the Marshalls parking lot in Huntersville. No injuries, cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/GsW6zapNyv— Madelyn Hastings (@MaddyFox46) May 25, 2017