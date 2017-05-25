Cars burst into flames inside Huntersville Marshalls' parking lot

- Fire officials are working to discover what caused a fire to erupt outside a Marshalls' parking lot in Huntersville Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 10025 block of Biddick Lane. Four cars were damaged in the fire.

Medic 911 tweeted a picture that should heavy flames an thick black smoke coming from the vehicles.

Fortunately no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.