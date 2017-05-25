Communities rally together after EF1 tornado touches down

- There were some scary moments in Union County as an EF1 tornado touched down southwest of Monroe, damaging homes.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with a family who lives along Plyler Mill Road just outside of Waxhaw. The winds took part of the back porch off and threw it on top of the roof, all while an 87-year-old woman and her grandson were inside.

"You could hear the tornado coming sounded like a train, like everybody's saying," the homeowner said. "The back of the porch started coming up and half of the tin of the house."

The tornado roared through as Joseph Haigler was inside his home with someone he loves dearly.

"I was worried about my grandma, she where she was at," Haigler said.

Related: Tornadoes touch down in Union, Iredell counties

Haigler's mother and step-father Kenneth Baker were close by at another house on the family's property in Union County.

Baker heard the fierce winds and told his wife to get to safety.

"The wind picked back up and then that's when I told her she better go to the closet in there and hide," he said.

The tornado slammed a tree onto the family's rental house. Thankfully, no one was inside.

Just down the road from Haigler's family, another family's barn obliterated by the tornado with their chicken houses damaged. The foundation of their garage also shifted by the violent winds.

"A mess it was just nothing but a mess out here."

But, they're all things that can be rebuilt.

"Nobody was hurt. We're still living and I'm thankful for that."

Winds got up to 100 mph and the tornado's path was more than seven miles-long, according to the Weather Service.