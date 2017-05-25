OSHA investigating possible health, safety violations on I-77

- An investigation has been opened into whether or not OSHA health and safety procedures were violated by the contractor working on the Interstate 77 toll lane project.

OSHA officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte that a representative conducted an inspection of the site. That inspection is open and usually takes about six to eight weeks to complete.

A formal complaint was filed against Sugar Creek Construction on May 15 citing health and safety violations in the work zone, which could put workers in danger of developing lung cancer and cost the company thousands of dollars. The complaint specifically addresses the dust clouds coming from the project.

In a previous statement, Sugar Creek Construction said that they "and I-77 Mobility Partners take the safety of our workers and the traveling public very seriously."

FOX 46 Charlotte asked specifically about the dust clouds, the workers not wearing hard hats, and the machine door left open during operation on a previous story. A representative declined to answer the station's questions or do an interview.

It won't be known if the company will be cited until the inspection is complete.