Man killed in house fire overnight in King Mountain

- A man was killed in a mobile home fire early Friday morning in Kings Mountain.

The Kings Mountain Fire Department told FOX 46 Charlotte that the fatal fire happened at a home on Pat Court, and the call came in a little after midnight. No other injuries were reported.

66-year-old James Partlow died in the house fire, according to his daughter on scene. Nobody else was in the home when it caught fire.

The cause of the house fire has not been released. The Cleveland County Fire Marshal is investigating.