Man arrested after trying to bite flight attendant, jumping off plane at Charlotte-Douglas

- A man has been arrested after authorities said he jumped from a moving plane onto the tarmac at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

On Thursday, May 25 flight AA 5242 was preparing to leave from Charlotte to New Bern, North Carolina when passenger, Tun Lon Sein, interfered with flight crew members on board, opened the galley service door of the aircraft, and jumped onto the tarmac.

According to American Airlines Corporate Security personnel, the plan was sitting on the C-12 hold spot after pushing back from its designated gate .The doors of the aircraft were closed. All seatbelt signs were illuminated and all passengers were seated.

Authorities said Sein got out of his seat and went to the main aircraft door and tried to open it. The flight attendant immediately stood up and told Sein to return to his seat. Two passengers got up from their seats and attempted to help.

Sein then tried to bite the flight attendant, moved towards the galley service door, managed to open it and jumped onto the tarmac.

Authorities said an airport worker and a CLT Airport Operations staff member went to the tarmac and stopped Sein from running onto to active taxiway. They escorted him back to the CLT terminal, where he was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said Sein spoke little-to-no English during these events. However, they said circumstances surrounding his actions showed he understood directions of the Flight Attendants, as well as safety requirements of commercial travel.

Sein's travel started overseas and he entered the United States in Newwark, New Jersey; so he had experienced at least two prior flights before boarding AA 5242 in Charlotte.

Authorities said Sein has violated Title 49, United States Code, Section 46504, interference with flight crew members and attendants.

Statement from American Airlines:

"American Airlines flight 5242, operated by PSA Airlines, from Charlotte to New Bern, NC, (EWN), returned to the gate Thursday morning after a security incident with a passenger. The passenger was apprehended by law enforcement and the plane was re-screened while the customers waited in the terminal. Please contact law enforcement for additional details on the apprehended passenger. The flight arrived in New Bern approximately 1.5 hours late."