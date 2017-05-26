WANTED: CMPD search for man accused of shooting into home

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: May 26 2017 11:47AM EDT

Updated: May 26 2017 11:53AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who they say shot into an occupied home. 

Lucas Odell Penn is wanted by VCAT in reference to warrants for discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Police say he is known to frequent the hotels along the I-85 corridor and on Milton Road. 

Penn is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a tan or brown Kia Optima with shiny wheels. 

Penn should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. 

 

