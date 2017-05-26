WANTED: CMPD search for man accused of shooting into home

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who they say shot into an occupied home.

Lucas Odell Penn is wanted by VCAT in reference to warrants for discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Police say he is known to frequent the hotels along the I-85 corridor and on Milton Road.

Penn is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a tan or brown Kia Optima with shiny wheels.

Penn should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.