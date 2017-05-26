Carowinds' Carolina Harbor makes USA Today's top 10 list of best outdoor water parks

- Water lovers have spoken and Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor Waterpark is one of the top 10 winners of USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Outdoor Waterpark.

Carolina Harbor came in at number four.

Carolina Harbor debuted last spring, double in size of the previous water park. It features more than a dozen water adventures, including its main attraction—the six-story waterslide complex, Blackbeard’s Revenge.

“The one-of-a-kind attractions and themed water rides for the young and the young at heart, along with a touch of Carolina hospitality, is what makes our waterpark so unique,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds’ Vice President and General Manager in a written statement, released on Friday. “It’s just like being at one of the beautiful Carolina beaches, but closer to home. There’s so much to experience from our two-acre family area to cutting-edge waterslides and even our Carolina bbq.”

Carolina Harbor is open for the 2017 season.

