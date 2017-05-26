Parents of teen killed by drunk boater speak about first summer with Sheyenne's Law in effect

- This is the first summer boating season that Sheyenne’s law will be in effect. The law is named for a Concord teenager, 17-year-old Sheyenne Marshall, who was killed by a drunk boater on Lake Norman when she was knee boarding on July 4, 2015.

“A lot of people don’t realize that one mistake can change your whole life,” Sheyenne Marshall’s mother, Leta Marshall, said. “You don’t get up on July 4th or Memorial Day and go out in the water and say, ‘Today I’m going to kill somebody.’ Nobody does that, but one stupid mistake can make a tragedy like we’ve had to live through the last two years.”

“We just hope that maybe people will see this and know of the hurt that we’ve went through,” Sheyenne’s father, Kenny Marshall, said.

The man convicted in Sheyenne’s death, Keith Cerven, got no jail time.

The Marshalls knew that might happen, so they fought hard to pass Sheyenne’s law, which raises the penalties for those convicted of drunk boating that results in death or serious injury.

“We hope we never have to see anybody get convicted. If we don’t, then that means nobody get hurt,” Kenny Marshall said.

The Marshalls hope when you’re out on the water this weekend, you’ll think of Sheyenne.

She didn’t get to graduate from high school or go to her sister’s wedding.

“It’s just not worth it. We would have our daughter today if that hadn’t happened.”