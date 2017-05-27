Man charged for murder in Charlotte's 33rd homicide

- Man charged with murder in Charlotte's 33rd homicide of 2017.

20-year-old, Andre Amir Young-Johnson, was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder, Armed Robbery, and 1st Degree Kidnapping.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the call came in at 10:33 p.m. Friday evening regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Apartments in the 900 block of East Stonewall Street in Uptown.

People living here tell FOX 46 Charlotte they didn't know what was happening until they saw it on the news.

"I came home and there were like 6 ambulances and a bunch of police cars. i really don't know anything. I just heard homicide," Presley Apartment Resident Brianna Hurley said.

"It's not the part of town you would expect that in," Presley Apartment Resident Juan Castillo said.

Upon arrival, officers, assisted by Charlotte Fire Department, told FOX 46 Charlotte they had to force entry into one of the apartments. CMPD said they found 35-year-old Julian Ray Williams dead inside the apartment.

People living at the complex say they have meet and greets to get to know their neighbors and It's a tight knit community. Many saying they moved there because it's such a safe place.

"I moved over to this area because I lived in Plaza Midwood and my last five weeks of living there, there was 3 murders. We moved here specifically because it's a safe area," Hurley said.

Even with this homicide, residents say they still feel safe in this area

"Doesn't change my opinion of the building. Two people don't represent the hundreds of people that live here," Castillo said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report, Julian Williams and Andre Young-Johnson possibly knew each other.

An arrest took place early Saturday afternoon.

The initial investigation has revealed that the victim died as a result of a homicide, but the actual cause of death has not been released.

Officers have made it clear that this homicide is not related to any events surrounding Speed Street.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 46 Charlotte for updates on the case.