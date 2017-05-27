Child injured in Charlotte hit-and-run

Posted: May 27 2017 07:38PM EDT

Updated: May 27 2017 07:38PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell Fox 46 Charlotte, a 1-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle.

A driver was turning onto Augusta Street, off Catherine Simmons Avenue, when the car hit the curb, then a home, and then the child who was standing outside the residence. 

The driver has been identified as Keith Rivera. He ran away from the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

Officers later arrested Rivera, who is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

The child is expected to be ok.

