Man found shot to death in a Bi-Lo shopping center parking lot late Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. When officers arrived at the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road parking lot, they found a man lying on the ground who had been shot. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

CMPD told Fox 46 Charlotte, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson David Biggers.

According to initial reports, Biggers and the suspect knew each other and arranged to meet in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.