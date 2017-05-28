Man wanted in overnight Salisbury homicide
Man wanted in Saturday night Salisbury homicide.
The call came in just past 11:00 p.m Saturday night. Salisbury Police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of North Ellis Street for shots fired.
According to police, when officers arrived they found 34-year-old Timothy Lee Grady of Greensboro, dead from a gunshot wound.
After the initial investigation, Salisbury Police determined Frankie Eugene Cox Jr.as the suspect in this homicide. The shooting happened at his residence on North Ellis Street. Police believe Grady and Cox knew each other.
Police obtained a murder warrant for Frankie Eugene Cox Jr. in the shooting death of Timothy Grady. Cox is 31 years old, 6 foot 2 inches tall, and 220 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frankie Cox Jr. to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting.