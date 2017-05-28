Fans stay after downpour at Coca-Cola 600

A brief downpour of rain happened Sunday evening during the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

At one point, fans had to evacuate from their seats and the race was paused.

“They made an announcement that there was heavy severe storms in the area and they were asking everybody to leave the stands and take some cover,” said Michael O'Malley, a race goer. “So we were about halfway down the hill walking back [to the camper] and it pours and we got soaked.”

Fans were able to return to their seats once the rainy weather cleared and the race resumed.

As the race neared its end, traffic started to get congested in the area.

Kelley Grayson, of Charlotte, has been coming to the races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the past few years.

She says traffic the night of the race is slow and recalls the last time she had to drive back home in it.

“It was a good 30 minutes to an hour, just to get to 4-85 and then go home,” Grayson said.

To avoid sitting in traffic for hours, Grayson has decided to camp out at the speedway and leave the morning after the race.